Newfoundland man who shot grandson thought he was firing at a rabbit

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland say a man who shot his 37-year-old grandson while out hunting thought he was firing at a rabbit.

They arrived at a St. John's hospital Wednesday after the incident, which police say was accidental.

The injured man suffered a shotgun wound described as minor.

The men were hunting at Cochrane Pond in St. John's.

No charges have been laid against the 75-year-old man, but police say they're still investigating the mishap.

