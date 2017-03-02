Newfoundland man who shot grandson thought he was firing at a rabbit
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland say a man who shot his 37-year-old grandson while out hunting thought he was firing at a rabbit.
They arrived at a St. John's hospital Wednesday after the incident, which police say was accidental.
The injured man suffered a shotgun wound described as minor.
The men were hunting at Cochrane Pond in St. John's.
No charges have been laid against the 75-year-old man, but police say they're still investigating the mishap.