OPP officer charged with assault causing bodily harm arising from off-duty incident

ORILLIA, Ont. — A provincial police officer is facing an assault charge.

Sgt. Peter Leon says the charge was laid by the force's professional standards bureau following an investigation into an incident that occurred while the officer was off duty.

Const. Michael Gentle, who has been a member of the OPP since April 2006 and is currently assigned to the Southern Georgian Bay detachment, is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.