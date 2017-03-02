Police allege Hamilton grocery store security guard extorted customers

HAMILTON — Police allege a loss prevention officer at a Hamilton grocery store was extorting customers.

They say investigators began looking into alleged extortion by an employee of Nations Fresh Foods last October.

Investigators allege a loss prevention officer was arresting people for alleged offences, such as shoplifting, and telling them they could avoid having the matter reported to police by paying a fee.

They say a 30-year-old Hamilton man is to appear in court March 27 charged with three counts of extortion and two counts of fraud under $5,000.