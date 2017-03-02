Police allege Hamilton grocery store security guard extorted customers
A
A
Share via Email
HAMILTON — Police allege a loss prevention officer at a Hamilton grocery store was extorting customers.
They say investigators began looking into alleged extortion by an employee of Nations Fresh Foods last October.
Investigators allege a loss prevention officer was arresting people for alleged offences, such as shoplifting, and telling them they could avoid having the matter reported to police by paying a fee.
They say a 30-year-old Hamilton man is to appear in court March 27 charged with three counts of extortion and two counts of fraud under $5,000.
Detectives say they believe there may be more alleged victims who have not yet reported similar incidents.
Most Popular
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
-
-
Halifax bar worker wrestles gun away from suspect during armed robbery
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault