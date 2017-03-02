Police saying little about discovery of two bodies in Saint John, N.B., hotel

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Police in Saint John, N.B., are remaining tight-lipped, two days after a pair of bodies were discovered in a hotel in the east end of the port city.

In a statement, Sgt. Charles Breen says the deaths are suspicious.

He says the bodies of a 26-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were discovered in a room in the hotel on Tuesday.

Officers had put up police tape outside the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites on Major Brook Drive.