Police saying little about discovery of two bodies in Saint John, N.B., hotel
A
A
Share via Email
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Police in Saint John, N.B., are remaining tight-lipped, two days after a pair of bodies were discovered in a hotel in the east end of the port city.
In a statement, Sgt. Charles Breen says the deaths are suspicious.
He says the bodies of a 26-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were discovered in a room in the hotel on Tuesday.
Officers had put up police tape outside the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites on Major Brook Drive.
Breen said the cause of death is yet to be determined and the matter is under investigation by the Saint John Police Major Crime Unit.