Public sector bargaining tensions rise with 'insulting' conciliation request

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A union leader says the Newfoundland and Labrador government's early request for conciliation in bargaining "blindsided" public sector workers.

Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, says it's an unprecedented tactic.

He called it an aggravating and insulting move that comes after most affected bargaining units have only met a few times.

Finance Minister Cathy Bennett confirmed Thursday she is seeking conciliation services to help the government reach fair deals with seven public sector groups.

They include the provincial liquor corporation, maintenance and operational services, Marine Services and school boards.