Senate committee leaves door open to covering legal fees for retired senator

OTTAWA — A former Liberal senator says the Senate should cover the legal fees she incurred after she was named in a critical audit of spending in the upper chamber, then cleared of any wrongdoing.

The only questions Sharon Carstairs faced in the auditor general's review released two years ago were about her primary residence and $7,5285 in living expenses that landed her case before the Mounties.

As with the other 29 senators named in auditor general Michael Ferguson's report, the RCMP found no reason to conduct an official investigation into Carstairs's spending and the Senate decided not to take her or any other senators to court to recoup the questioned expenses.

But from the moment in June 2015 that she was told her file had been sent to the RCMP, until the threat of a lawsuit was dropped, Carstairs says she needed a lawyer to help her through a process that seemed at times neither open nor transparent.

She argues the upper chamber should cover her legal fees of more than $82,000, or about 11 times the amount Ferguson questioned.