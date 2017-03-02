Six stories in the news today, March 2

Six stories in the news for Thursday, March 2:

———

PM TRUDEAU TO VISIT VANCOUVER ISLAND

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will tour a military base in British Columbia today and meet with Victoria's mayor. Trudeau's will be at the naval base in Esquimalt this morning to go for a run with Defence Minister Harjit Saajan and members of the Canadian Forces. He will then meet with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in the afternoon.

———

LIBERALS POISED TO FILL TRUMP FUNDING GAP

A major aid agency says it would welcome any financial help Canada can provide toward an international campaign to fill a gap created by President Donald Trump's decision to ban U.S. funding for abortion-elated projects. But if Canada is really serious about helping poor women in the developing world, says Oxfam Canada, it must increase the overall amount it spends on international aid in the upcoming federal budget.

———

MR. GARNEAU GOES TO WASHINGTON

A flurry of Canadian cabinet members visiting Washington continues today with a visit by Transport Minister Marc Garneau. Finance Minister Bill Morneau was in the U.S. capitol yesterday for what he called a getting-to-know-you session with his counterpart, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The visits come as the Trump administration works on wide-reaching policies involving tax reform and trade that could affect Canada on many levels.

———

VOTERS HEAD TO THE POLLS TODAY IN SASK. BYELECTION

Voters in Saskatchewan head to the polls in a byelection today in the riding of Saskatoon Meewasin. Saskatchewan Party member Roger Parent won the seat in the general election last April, but died of cancer last November. Brent Penner is running for the Saskatchewan Party and his main opponent is expected to be Dr. Ryan Meili for the NDP.

———

ONTARIO HYDRO BILL CUT ANNOUNCEMENT TO COME TODAY

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault are set to tell electricity ratepayers today how the Liberal government plans to reduce their bills. A published report has said the plan is to slash soaring hydro bills by 17 per cent largely by paying the costs of electricity generation contracts over longer periods.

———

DISQUALIFIED CHILD BOWLERS TO GET MEDALS

A seven-year-old Newfoundland boy and his bowling team will be given gold medals after they were stripped of their bowling championship over the weekend for wearing the wrong coloured pants. This, after Todd Powell went public with his anger over the disqualification of his son Grayson's team in a provincial tournament in St. John's.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Companies reporting quarterly results today include TD Bank, SNC-Lavalin Group, George Weston Ltd. and Cara Operations.

— Alberta Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell will deliver a speech from the throne.

— Statistics Canada releases today include the gross domestic product for December.