Trudeau runs five-kilometre course with military members at B.C. naval base
ESQUIMALT, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his visit to British Columbia today with a morning run alongside members of the military on a naval base in Victoria.
Trudeau and about 300 members of CFB Esquimalt ran five kilometres on a winding and hilly course through the base, which is home to Canada's Pacific naval fleet.
Trudeau's itinerary has him touring the base before a meeting with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.
He is scheduled to meet B.C. Premier Christy Clark later in Vancouver.
