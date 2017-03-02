Under 22? No blood alcohol content allowed in proposed drunk driving crackdown

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Proposed changes to reduce drunk driving in Newfoundland and Labrador would require drivers under the age of 22 to have zero blood alcohol content.

Amendments to the Highway Traffic Act would also include impounding vehicles for three days for a first offence and seven days for a second offence within 10 years.

Impoundment would be 30 days for a third or subsequent offence within a decade.

Ignition interlock, where drivers breathe into a device before starting a vehicle, would also be required for one year for a first conviction.

The device would be required for three years after a second conviction within 10 years and five years for any others within a decade.

The changes were developed in consultation with police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.