Bail hearing postponed until Monday for university bomb threat suspect
MONTREAL — The man charged with calling in an alleged bomb threat against Muslim students at Concordia University will wait until Monday for a bail hearing.
Hisham Saadi, 47, is charged with mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.
Saadi appeared briefly in a Montreal courtroom Friday and didn't react as he learned his hearing was postponed and he would have to spend the weekend in jail.
Three university buildings in the downtown area were evacuated for several hours Wednesday after Concordia received what it called bomb threats targeting Muslim students.
A police sweep of the buildings found no explosive devices.
