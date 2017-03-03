Montreal police say deputy director temporarily relieved from duties

Montreal police are confirming a deputy director of the force has been temporarily relieved of his duties.

Bernard Lamothe's suspension comes a week after the Quebec government broadened its investigation into allegations of wrongdoing within the Montreal police force.

The probe was launched after two former organized crime investigators appeared on a TV show and accused the force of corruption and fabricating evidence against lower-ranking officers.

Police aren't saying if Lamothe's departure is related to the allegations.

Earlier today, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux named a former deputy justice minister to lead the administrative probe into how police handle internal investigations.