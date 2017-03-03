New Brunswick commission to make recommendations for electoral reform
A
A
Share via Email
FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's Commission on Electoral Reform will release its final report and recommendations today.
The commission looked at fixed election dates, electronic voting, and whether the voting age should be lowered to 16 years old, among other issues.
The Gallant government made it a campaign promise in 2014 to at least look at such issues.
The party platform said a Liberal government would investigate means to improve participation in democracy, such as preferential ballots and online voting.
During the last federal campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to change the way Canadians cast their ballots in time for the 2019 election.
But the Liberal government has abandoned that idea, arguing consultations on the issue did not produce a consensus on whether to change the status quo as promised, or what should replace the current first-past-the-post voting system.
Most Popular
-
A sweeter side of Wolverine: Hugh Jackman brings even more humanity in his mutant swansong
-
Family in Edmonton hope to reconnect with Alberta sisters found after missing for 30 years
-
Can Vancouver avoid empty neighbourhood ‘death’ with gentle density?
-