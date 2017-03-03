New Brunswick commission to make recommendations for electoral reform

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's Commission on Electoral Reform will release its final report and recommendations today.

The commission looked at fixed election dates, electronic voting, and whether the voting age should be lowered to 16 years old, among other issues.

The Gallant government made it a campaign promise in 2014 to at least look at such issues.

The party platform said a Liberal government would investigate means to improve participation in democracy, such as preferential ballots and online voting.

During the last federal campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to change the way Canadians cast their ballots in time for the 2019 election.