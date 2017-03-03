Niagara overdose death linked to deadly opioid carfentanil, police say
A
A
Share via Email
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Police say an overdose death in southern Ontario has been linked to the deadly opioid carfentanil.
Niagara regional police say the death occurred in November 2016 but said other details would not be released.
They say carfentanil is known to be mixed with many other street drugs without the purchaser's knowledge.
Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which is up to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Police said Friday they were releasing the information to make people in the region aware that carfentanil had made its way to Niagara Region.
Most Popular
-
Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints rolling in over Halifax judge's consent comments