RCMP say man missing since Fort McMurray fire escaped blaze but is still missing

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — A man who hasn't been seen since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Fort McMurray last May managed to escape the flames, but police say he's still missing.

Earlier this week, Alberta RCMP asked for help finding Charles Bastien, who they said was reported to have been living in a camp outside Fort McMurray but hadn't contacted his family since the massive fire.

Cpl. Erika Laird says investigators have since spoken with people who have had contact with Bastien since the evacuation.

Although he made it out safely, police say he's still considered a missing person and they're asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Bastien, who is 55, most recently lived in Edmonton, but has also lived in Quebec and Ontario and speaks both English and French.