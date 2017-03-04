OPP investigate Brant County homicide
A
A
Share via Email
CAINSVILLE, Ont. — The OPP's Brant County detachment is investigating a homicide.
Investigators say officers were called to a home in the town of Cainsville on Wednesday afternoon where they found an unresponsive man.
They say the coroner later pronounced 69-year-old Robert Waite of Brant County dead.
A post-mortem examination was conducted Friday in Hamilton and police say the results caused investigators to classify the death as a homicide.
The exact cause of death, however, wasn't released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Brant County OPP.
Most Popular
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Police ask for public's help to locate missing Halifax woman
-
Calls for removal of Judge Lenehan mount, official complaint made to Chief Justice