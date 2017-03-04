Supporters and critics of motion condemning Islamophobia clash in Montreal

MONTREAL — There were some tense moments in the streets of Montreal as supporters and opponents of a Parliamentary motion condemning Islamophobia clashed.

Two protests were held in Montreal, one consisting of supporters of a motion before Parliament that condemns Islamophobia, the other by critics of the motion.

Despite police efforts to keep the two sides apart, some scuffles occurred between the two sides as tempers flared.

An Ontario Liberal backbencher, Iqra Khalid, brought forward the motion in Parliament last year, and since then she has received numerous racist and sexually derogatory emails that were laced with expletives.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly, who prominently backed the motion, also found herself on the receiving end of similar kinds of messages.

The Opposition tried to pass an amendment last month removing the word "Islamophobia'' from the motion, saying it singles out one religious group over others.