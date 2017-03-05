Five fishermen rescued from stormy waters off the coast of Newfoundland
A
A
Share via Email
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Five fishermen were hoisted from a boat that nearly capsized in the stormy waters off Newfoundland.
A spokesman for the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says there was a distress call from a fishing vessel around 275 kilometres northeast of St. John's Sunday morning.
Lt. Len Hickey says two aircraft and two Canadian Coast Guard vessels were sent to assist the ship, which had to be abandoned due to rough weather conditions.
He says five crew members were flown to Gander by helicopter and there were no injuries.
Most Popular
-
Families divided after Ottawa tells thousands they’re not Indigenous
-
Police urge calm after heated exchange between acquitted taxi driver, passengers on Halifax bus
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-