News / Canada

Truck driver who spent two days trapped in crashed rig has died, family confirms

A truck driver in British Columbia who was trapped in his overturned truck for two days following a highway crash has died.

A family member living in Prince Edward Island says Pat Gaudet died early Saturday morning.

Joyce McCardle says her nephew was working in B.C. as a truck driver.

She describes the 45-year-old as a "wonderful family man" who loved camping and was trained as a sommelier. She says Gaudet was devoted to his wife and two daughters.

The crash happened Tuesday on Highway 3 in the area of Rhododendron Flats in Manning Park, about 36 kilometres east of Hope, B.C.

His truck was found turned over on the side of the highway Thursday morning and it took responders nearly 12 hours extract him out of the rig.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular