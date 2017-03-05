Truck driver who spent two days trapped in crashed rig has died, family confirms

A truck driver in British Columbia who was trapped in his overturned truck for two days following a highway crash has died.

A family member living in Prince Edward Island says Pat Gaudet died early Saturday morning.

Joyce McCardle says her nephew was working in B.C. as a truck driver.

She describes the 45-year-old as a "wonderful family man" who loved camping and was trained as a sommelier. She says Gaudet was devoted to his wife and two daughters.

The crash happened Tuesday on Highway 3 in the area of Rhododendron Flats in Manning Park, about 36 kilometres east of Hope, B.C.