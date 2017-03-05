Truck driver who spent two days trapped in crashed rig has died, family confirms
A
A
Share via Email
A truck driver in British Columbia who was trapped in his overturned truck for two days following a highway crash has died.
A family member living in Prince Edward Island says Pat Gaudet died early Saturday morning.
Joyce McCardle says her nephew was working in B.C. as a truck driver.
She describes the 45-year-old as a "wonderful family man" who loved camping and was trained as a sommelier. She says Gaudet was devoted to his wife and two daughters.
The crash happened Tuesday on Highway 3 in the area of Rhododendron Flats in Manning Park, about 36 kilometres east of Hope, B.C.
His truck was found turned over on the side of the highway Thursday morning and it took responders nearly 12 hours extract him out of the rig.
Most Popular
-
Smoking pot as a medicine raises questions for doctors about side effects
-
Families divided after Ottawa tells thousands they’re not Indigenous
-
Police urge calm after heated exchange between acquitted taxi driver, passengers on Halifax bus
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault