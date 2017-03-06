Alberta inmate arrested just hours after alleged escape during escorted pass

FORT SASKATCHEWAN, Alta. — Police have laid six charges against an inmate at a federal prison in Alberta who is accused of escaping custody while on an escorted temporary absence.

RCMP say Douglas Bruno John was at Fort Saskatchewan Hospital on Saturday afternoon when he allegedly fled and was able to steal an unoccupied truck left running at a nearby home.

The 20-year-old was arrested later in the afternoon in St. Paul after a short pursuit.

John has been serving time at the Edmonton Institution for armed robbery.

He is now facing charges that include escaping lawful custody, theft, and counts of assaulting both a police officer and a peace officer.