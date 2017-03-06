B.C. First Nations regional chief resigns after social media controversy

The B.C. Assembly of First Nations has confirmed that B.C. Regional Chief Shane Gottfriedson has resigned following controversy over an inappropriate post on social media.

The assembly says the resignation came after a meeting between the board and Gottfriedson.

The regional chief came under fire last year when he posted a sexualized photo on social media of his bare legs with a wide-eyed emoji wearing red lipstick near his groin.

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs Grand Chief Stewart Philip says the social media post had cast a cloud over the assembly, and the board took the responsibility to deal with the issue.

Gottfriedson also stepped down as the assembly's point person for the missing and murdered women portfolio in December.

At the time, he apologized for his actions and said the photo was incredibly insensitive and did not reflect his views on women.