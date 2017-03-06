Bail hearing postponed until Wednesday for university bomb threat suspect

MONTREAL — A bail hearing for the man charged with calling in an alleged bomb threat against Muslim students at Concordia University has been put off until Wednesday.

Hisham Saadi, 47, appeared in court today after his lawyer received a large amount of evidence from the Crown.

Saadi is charged with mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.

Three university buildings in the downtown area were evacuated for several hours last Wednesday after Concordia received what it called bomb threats targeting Muslim students.