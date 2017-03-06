Fisherman says scene like 'The Perfect Storm' before being hoisted to safety

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — One of five fishermen who were plucked from churning, windswept seas off Newfoundland says they weren't sure they'd make it as their boat was battered by "a perfect storm."

Frank Brown was with four other crew aboard the Northern Provider when a vicious storm came on quickly Sunday about 150 nautical miles northeast of St. John's.

Brown says the scene was similar to the movie The Perfect Storm, "but with a better ending," for the crew that had been at sea since Monday in search of seals.

He says they ran into trouble coming home Sunday morning when winds suddenly gusting to 60 knots pushed swells up to 10 metres.

A coast guard helicopter was dispatched after the crew sent out a distress call, but conditions were so rough they couldn't be taken off the boat and had to jump in the water before they could be hoisted up to the chopper.

The Northern Provider was abandoned in the high seas, and Coast guard vessels have been dispatched to see if it's still afloat.