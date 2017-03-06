Former PC cabinet minister running to be mayor of RM of Wood Buffalo

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — A former Alberta cabinet minister has thrown his hat in the ring to be mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes Fort McMurray.

Donald Scott made the announcement today.

Scott was the MLA for Fort McMurray-Conklin from September 2012 to May 2015 when he was lost to Wildrose Leader Brian Jean in the provincial election.

He was minister of Innovation and Advanced Education from September 2014 until his defeat.

Scott was a councillor for the RM from October 2010 until he was elected as MLA in 2012.

The current mayor, Melissa Blake, has said she is not running again in the municipal elections being held across the province on Oct. 16.

“I have always believed the RMWB has tremendous potential and opportunity, and I believe with strong, open and accountable leadership we can restore the trust and confidence that has weakened and move into an even stronger tomorrow for every resident of this incredible region,” Scott said.