Officer tells inquiry he didn't intentionally alter text dates after shooting

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Newfoundland police officer who shot and killed Don Dunphy says he didn't intentionally alter the dates of messages on his BlackBerry cell phone.

Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was recalled Monday to an inquiry into the death to answer questions about texts retrieved since he testified in January.

The initial RCMP search of BlackBerry records the month Dunphy died -- April 2015 -- did not capture several messages because they were somehow re-dated outside the search period.

Smyth sent the messages just after the Easter Sunday shooting at Dunphy's home.

Smyth says he doesn't know how the dates were changed but that he didn't alter them intentionally.

They include a message to staff in then-premier Paul Davis's office in which he asks if he can help with a media scrum the day after the shooting.

Smyth says he shot Dunphy, 58, once in the left chest and twice in the head in self defence after he aimed a rifle at him.

The Mounties investigated the killing in RCMP jurisdiction and found there were no grounds for charges.

Smyth testified before other BlackBerry messages were recovered that he never considered Dunphy a threat and did not get advice on his notes.

But in those April 2015 BlackBerry messages, Smyth confers with RNC Sgt. Tim Buckle about his notes and, in another to a friend, described Dunphy as a "lunatic" who was "threatening the premier."