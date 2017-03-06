Routine inspection of Marineland finds no issues: OSPCA

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Ontario's animal welfare agency says a recent inspection of Marineland found no issues of concern at the park, which faces 11 animal cruelty charges.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the routine inspection of the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction in February was unrelated to the charges the agency laid in November and January.

Marineland has denied all those charges, which relate to the treatment of the park's land animals that include black bears, elk, red deer, fallow deer, guinea hens and a peacock.

The park says an external veterinarian recently conducted an examination of all of Marineland's animals and found no problems.

Marineland said it also found that its herds of elk, red deer, fallow deer and bison are "uniformly healthy, well fed, with good coats." It also said its bears are healthy, as are its birds.