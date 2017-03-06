Strike averted after Carleton reaches tentative deal with TAs, contract teachers

Ottawa's Carleton University says it has reached a tentative agreement with unionized teaching assistants and contract instructors, who would otherwise have been in a legal position to strike today.

The university says the parties reached a settlement after mediation talks over the weekend, and the school is operating as usual.

Details of the deal will not be released until it after a ratification vote.

Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees local 4600 picketed briefly this morning before the tentative agreement was announced.