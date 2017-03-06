US Coast Guard crew rescues snowmobiler in Ontario

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard says a helicopter crew from northern Michigan rescued an injured snowmobiler from a remote area of Ontario.

The Coast Guard says the rescue took place after Canada's Joint Rescue Coordination Center received a report of the emergency from the Ontario Provincial Police and Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department on Saturday afternoon.

The rescue crew from Air Station Traverse City reached the 40-year-old man near Chapleau, Ont., late Saturday. He was in a heavily wooded area covered in waist-deep snow and had been travelling alone.

Another group of snowmobilers on the same trail found the man.