US Coast Guard crew rescues snowmobiler in Ontario
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard says a helicopter crew from northern Michigan rescued an injured snowmobiler from a remote area of Ontario.
The Coast Guard says the rescue took place after Canada's Joint Rescue Coordination Center received a report of the emergency from the Ontario Provincial Police and Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department on Saturday afternoon.
The rescue crew from Air Station Traverse City reached the 40-year-old man near Chapleau, Ont., late Saturday. He was in a heavily wooded area covered in waist-deep snow and had been
Another group of snowmobilers on the same trail found the man.
The Coast Guard crew transported the man to Sault Ste. Marie Airport, where an ambulance took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
