Youth charged with making threats against school in northeast Alberta
MALLAIG, Alta. — A youth is facing charges of making threats against a school in a small community northeast of Edmonton.
RCMP say a potential threat against Ecole Mallaig School in Mallaig was posted Sunday night on social media.
St. Paul Education Regional Division were advised of the threat and as a precaution the school was closed Monday.
Police say at no time was any member of the public, school personnel or students at risk.
RCMP say charges of uttering threats and failing to comply with court conditions are pending against the youth, whose age or sex was not released.
Mallaig is 200 kilometres northeast of Alberta.
