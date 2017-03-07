Keep calm and plan on, federal ministers told on asylum seeker influx

OTTAWA — Canada's public safety minister says both the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency have all the resources they need right now to deal with hundreds of people crossing illegally into Canada to seek asylum.

Ralph Goodale says the Liberal cabinet was briefed today by senior leaders from both agencies on the number of people crossing illegally into Canada and what should be done to address it.

Goodale says there was no request made for additional funding.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says the Immigration and Refugee Board, which evaluates asylum claims, needs to make improvements internally to handle the influx of applications.

Goodale says one of the issues, for example, might be whether the risk of spring flooding in Manitoba impacts the safety of people entering that province in the coming months.