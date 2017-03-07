Kurds ask for stronger Canadian diplomatic presence in northern Iraq

OTTAWA — Canada is being asked to upgrade its diplomatic footprint in northern Iraq, as the Kurdish government presses for closer economic and political ties to accompany Canada's sizable military presence.

The request comes as the Liberal government beefs up the number of diplomats deployed in Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon and plans to appoint the first full-time ambassador to Baghdad in 26 years.

Canada currently has a trade office in the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region, Erbil, but the Kurds' top diplomat says his government wants to see it upgraded to a consulate general.

Falah Mustafa says such an increased presence would ensure a closer partnership between Canada and the Kurds beyond the military training and support that has already been provided.

One expert on Middle Eastern politics says while expanding Canada's diplomatic representation in Iraq is long overdue, the government should proceed with caution when it comes to the Kurds.