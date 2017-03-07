Newfoundland to improve quality of health care
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Newfoundland and Labrador government has introduced legislation to improve quality assurance in the health-care system.
John Haggie, minister of health and community services, announced the Patient Safety Act today, saying it will improve mandatory reporting and patient access to information.
This legislation will give patients and families the right to see recommendations that are the result of a quality assurance activity related to an adverse health event.
The legislation is expected to address recommendations of the report of the Commission of Inquiry on Hormone Receptor Testing.