NewsAlert: Feds to release budget on March 22 amid Trump-related uncertainty

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau will introduce the federal government's latest budget on March 22 — his first amid the economic uncertainty of the Donald Trump era.

Morneau made the announcement today during question period.

The budget will land as Ottawa and corporate Canada scramble to assess the risks of possible and unpredictable policy actions by the country's top trading partner.

There are fears of negative economic fallout for Canada from the decisions of the Trump administration, and it's unclear whether Morneau's budget will account for the unknowns.

Trump calling cards like a border tax, protectionist policies, corporate and personal tax cuts and a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement all pose an economic danger north of the border.

The budget will also follow a series of stronger-than-expected economic indicators in recent weeks.