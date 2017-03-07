Politician, development group pitch farm immigration for shrinking Maritimes

A municipal leader in a rural Cape Breton county with a fast-shrinking population says agricultural immigration may be part of the solution.

The warden of Inverness County said she's concerned that Statistics Canada figures are showing a 4.3 per cent drop in residents of the western Cape Breton area since 2011, a loss of about 600 people.

During the monthly meeting on Monday, Betty Ann MacQuarrie said local politicians are having to look at ways of repopulating emptying rural areas.

She says the county municipality believes agricultural immigration needs to be part of the solution.

The southern portion of the municipality has seen an even sharper decline, losing over five per cent of its people.