Provincial police say 14-year veteran of force charged with impaired driving

MIDLAND, Ont. — A 14-year member of the Ontario Provincial Police is due in court on Thursday to face impaired driving charges.

Provincial police say Const. Trent Bierworth was pulled over Friday evening while heading westbound on Highway 12 near Midland, Ont.

They say an officer allegedly noticed a vehicle travelling above the speed limit.

Bierworth is charged with driving while impaired and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.