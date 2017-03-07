SIU investigating after woman falls to her death from highway overpass

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is probing the death of a 20-year-old woman who fell from an overpass to a highway on Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit says Halton Region police were called at about 3:30 p.m. regarding a woman on an overpass above Highway 407 in Burlington at Dundas St.

The SIU says preliminary information indicates there was "an interaction" between the woman and police, and she fell to the highway a short time later.

The 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead in hospital. Her name has not been released.

The SIU has designated one subject officer and five witness officers as part of the investigation and is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.