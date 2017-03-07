Southern Alberta man charged after Pincher Creek standoff re-arrested

PINCHER CREEK, Alta. — A man charged in a shooting that prompted a town in southwestern Alberta to block off its downtown and close schools has been re-arrested on charges of breaching the conditions of his release.

On Feb. 8, Dewey (Todd) Starzyk, 53, was charged with careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with conditions of release after a prolonged standoff in Pincher Creek, Alta.

He was released on a number of conditions but on March 3, he was re-arrested after he was pulled over by police, who allege they found a small amount of drugs in his vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.