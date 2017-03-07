Wall says 3.5 per cent cut to compensation costs for Saskatchewan workers

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says the government wants to cut compensation costs across the public sector by about 3.5 per cent in the coming fiscal year but it's not clear how that's going to happen.

Wall says he expects the savings to come through negotiations with unions and the government won't prescribe any specific measures.

Finance Minister Kevin Doherty has floated the idea of forcing public servants to take unpaid days off as a way to tackle the province's $1.2-billion deficit.

A government spokeswoman now says no unpaid days off will be imposed, but suggests groups might want to take that route because they may like it better than other options.

Wall says MLAs and cabinet ministers will also take a 3.5 per cent salary cut.

He says staff in his office, as well as ministers' offices, will take nine unpaid days off a year to reduce their pay by about 3.5 per cent.

Both measures are expected to save about $500,000 a year.

"I have always said we will not ask other public sector workers to do anything we aren't prepared to do ourselves as elected officials," Wall said in a statement Tuesday.

The government is trying to save money because of a big drop in revenue from oil and gas, potash and uranium.

Wall also said last month that the deficit is up because tax revenue is lower than forecast and crop insurance claims are up $250 million because of a late harvest.