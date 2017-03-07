WikiLeaks CIA data breach could expose Canada's vulnerabilities: ex-analyst

OTTAWA — A former national security analyst says the federal government should be concerned about the WikiLeaks publication of secret CIA files that describe its ability to break into computers, mobile phones and smart TVs.

Stephanie Carvin of the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University says Canadian material risks being exposed, since Canada and the U.S. are members of the "Five Eyes" international intelligence sharing group.

Vulnerable Canadian secrets could include details on the tools and methods Canadian intelligence agencies use to conduct digital snooping.

There was scant mention of Canada in the WikiLeaks files disclosed today, but one file suggests intelligence agencies took part in a summer 2015 workshop in Ottawa dubbed "Triclops."

A memo associated with the event notes an apparent effort to remotely control an iPhone without the user knowing.