4 charged after fire leads OPP to clandestine ketamine lab north of Toronto

BEETON, Ont. — Provincial police say a fire about 75 kilometres north of Toronto led officers to a "clandestine" drug lab.

They say the fire occurred on May 15, 2016, at a home just outside of Beeton, Ont.

Investigators say they recovered approximately 26.5 kilograms of ketamine in various stages of refinement from the home.

OPP say two Toronto men — aged 45 and 52 — were arrested on Tuesday, and warrants are outstanding for a 40-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.