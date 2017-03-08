'Amazing Race Canada' among big winners at first Canadian Screen Awards night

TORONTO — "The Amazing Race Canada" and "Still Standing" were among the big winners on the first of night of the Canadian Screen Awards.

A total of 48 Canadian Screen Awards and one academy special honour were presented in non-fiction programming categories on Tuesday.

CTV's globetrotting show "The Amazing Race Canada" won five trophies, including best reality/competition program or series.

Another travel series, CBC's "Still Standing" with Jonny Harris of "Murdoch Mysteries" fame, took home three awards.

CBC's live broadcast of the concert special "The Tragically Hip — A National Celebration" won in two categories.