Bail hearing begins in Montreal for Concordia University bomb threat suspect
MONTREAL — A bail hearing for the suspect in an alleged bomb threat against Muslim students at Concordia University began Wednesday and was struck by a publication ban requested by his lawyer.
Hisham Saadi, 47, faces three charges stemming from the March 1 incident: mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.
Three university buildings in the downtown area were evacuated for several hours after Concordia received what it called bomb threats targeting Muslim students.
A police sweep of the buildings found no explosive devices.
Saadi was arrested last Thursday.
The Crown opposes his release pending his trial, citing public safety concerns.
The hearing resumes Thursday.