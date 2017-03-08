Canada's dollar falls to lowest level this year against greenback, TSX rises

TORONTO — The loonie has fallen to its lowest levels of the year, with oil prices down and the U.S. dollar surging against other currencies.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.24 cents US late this morning, down 0.30 of a U.S. cent from Tuesday's close.

It's also below the dollar's previous 2017 low, set on Jan. 3 at 74.31 cents US, according to Bank of Canada data.

Internationally, the American dollar got a shot of adrenaline after a weekly private-sector report on U.S. employment came in higher than estimates.

At the Toronto Stock Exchange, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.95 points at 15,634.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 9.44 points to 20,915.32, the S&P 500 index added 3.43 points to 2,370.48, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 23.17 points to 5,857.10.

The April crude contract was down 95 cents at US$52.19 per barrel, after a U.S. government agency reported a buildup of inventories that was bigger than analyst estimates.