Canadian MPs in Washington hear the call for more money spent on defence

WASHINGTON — Canadian MPs visiting Washington this week say they keep hearing a familiar message in the U.S. capital: Canada and other NATO partners will be expected to pony up more money for the military.

It's something that members of the parliamentary committee on national defence say they'll be taking home after three days of meetings at the Pentagon, the U.S. Capitol and think-tanks.

But they also say the U.S. recognizes Canada's non-financial contributions — such as volunteering for roles in combat zones including Afghanistan, Libya and Iraq, in addition to efforts in Eastern Europe.

The committee's Liberal chairman, Stephen Fuhr, says there's no question U.S. policy-makers expect allies to spend more, but he says they also recognize that part of that contribution can be counted in other ways.

He says there's also discussion about how countries calculate their military spending — and whether things like the coast guard should be counted toward the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP.