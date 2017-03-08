Crown in Newfoundland to appeal case of officer acquitted of sexual assault

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Crown will appeal the acquittal of a police officer in Newfoundland who was accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman.

Last month, a jury found Const. Doug Snelgrove not guilty.

Court heard that after a night of drinking, the woman approached the officer's parked police cruiser in December 2014 and asked for a ride home because she thought it would be safer than taking a cab.

She testified the night ended with her passing out — then waking up as the constable with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was having sex with her.

Snelgrove's acquittal on Feb. 24 became a flashpoint for public outrage about "rape culture" and the issue of consent.