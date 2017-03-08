Emmanuella Lambropoulos stuns Liberals to win nomination to replace Stephane Dion

MONTREAL — A 26-year-old high school teacher has defeated a former provincial cabinet minister for the Liberal nomination in a federal riding in Montreal to replace Stephane Dion.

Emmanuella Lambropoulos beat two other candidates Wednesday night to represent the riding of Saint-Laurent in the city's north end.

Lambropoulos and her team couldn't hold back their surprise at beating the woman considered to be the Liberal party favourite, Yolande James.

James was reportedly approached by the party to run and served as provincial immigration minister between 2007-2010 under former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

Lambropoulos is a high school teacher in Montreal and has worked for the Saint-Laurent riding association.

She says she won because she is from the district and worked hard knocking on doors.

The Saint-Laurent riding has been Liberal for decades and is considered a safe seat for the party in the April 3 byelection.