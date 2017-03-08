Federal justice minister moves to end 'zombie laws,' clean up Criminal Code

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is taking steps to strip so-called zombie laws out of the Criminal Code after one was wrongly cited by a judge during a high-profile murder trial in Alberta.

Zombie laws are sections of the law that remain in the Criminal Code despite having been struck down by the courts.

Examples include statutes that cover abortions, spreading false news, anal sex and vagrancy.

Most have gone unnoticed on the books for years and even decades — but that all changed last September at the murder trial of Travis Vader.

Justice Denny Thomas initially convicted Vader of two counts of second-degree murder for the killing of Lyle and Marie McCann, but the section he cited had been ruled unconstitutional in 1990.

Vader was eventually convicted of two lesser counts of manslaughter.