Four charged with first-degree murder in Toronto man's death

AURORA, Ont. — Police have charged four men with first-degree murder and are searching for a fifth man in connection with the death of a Toronto man found on the side of a road in Markham, Ont.

York police say they found Kong Wu Wang, 50, lying on the side of the road on Nov. 7 around 6 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.

They allege the five men suspected in the case were waiting for two men in a parking lot in north Toronto.

They say the accused grabbed one man and allegedly bound and forced him into a vehicle and held against his will.

Police allege the accused shot the second man and while they put him into the vehicle, the other man escaped.