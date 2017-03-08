Highway closed northwest of Edmonton as police deal with armed suspect: RCMP
Investigators say the suspect has been "contained" in the area, but provided no other details.
FAUST, Alta. — RCMP say a tactical team and other Mounties are dealing with an armed suspect northwest of Edmonton.
Police have closed Highway 33 between the junction of Highway 2 and Swan Hills.
RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area and traffic has been re-routed.
