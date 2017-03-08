On International Women's Day, advocates say 'feminist' PM has much work to do

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who proudly calls himself a feminist, is marking International Women's Day with much fanfare.

Trudeau will begin the day by joining International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau in an announcement related to the rights of women.

He will also watch as 338 young women — one for every riding in the country — take seats in the House of Commons as part of Daughters of the Vote, a program aimed at encouraging their involvement in leadership, government and politics.

Trudeau has promised to promote gender equality and home and abroad, but advocates for the rights of women and girls say he still has a lot of work to do.

They are calling for more subsidized child care spaces, a national strategy to end gender-based violence and a new law to ensure men and women get equal pay for work of equal value.