Opposition NDP calls for bigger pay cut for Saskatchewan cabinet ministers

REGINA — The Opposition NDP says it wants Saskatchewan government cabinet ministers to take a bigger pay cut than the 3.5 per cent announced Tuesday by Premier Brad Wall.

New Democrats say cabinet ministers should take an additional 20 per cent cut to help tackle the province's $1.2-billion deficit.

New Democrats say that's why they did not attend a legislative committee that would have approved the 3.5 per cent cut for all members of the assembly — effectively shutting down the meeting.

The governing Sask. Party is accusing the NDP of blocking passage of the pay cut for MLAs and cabinet ministers.

Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison, who is on the committee, calls the move ridiculous and says the NDP needs to support the pay cut.

MLA David Forbes says New Democrats will accept a pay cut, but they won't, in his words, "rubber stamp a government scheme" that includes cuts for all public-sector workers.

"The Sask. Party is playing games and trying to pretend they are taking the same hit as everyone else," Forbes said Wednesday.

"A 3.5 per cent cut for an MLA or a premier ... is very different than a pay cut or jobs loss for a single mother, a senior, or a family struggling to get by."

Members of the legislative assembly currently make about $96,000 a year.